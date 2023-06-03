Mumbai, June 3: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released the REET Mains Level 2 Exam Result 2023 today, June 3. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announced the exam result for Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) posts. As per reports, the results have been declared for SST as of now. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level-2 can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to check their examination results.

Besides the REET Mains Level 2 SST result, the Rajasthan Board also issued the REET Mains Level 2 cut-off marks list. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Main Examinations will now have to appear for the Document Verification round. This year, the RSMSSB REET 2023 exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Hall Ticket for Main Examination Released, Know How To Download.

Steps To Download REET Mains Level 2 Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website of SMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the "REET Mains Result 2023" link on the homepage

A new PDF page will open

Check out roll numbers in the PDF list

Download the REET result PDF file

Take a printout for future reference

The REET Level 2 2023 recruitment drive is looking to fill a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts. REET Mains Level 2 Exam 2023 was held in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon while the second shift was held from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Released on mahresult.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Marks Online.

It must be noted that the REET Level 2 exam results for other subjects are likely to be released in due course. The REET Mains Level 1 Exam Result 2023 was announced on May 26.

