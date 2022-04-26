Hyderabad, April 26: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced a recruitment for various posts such as Constables, Sub Inspectors (SI), and others in Telangana Police Department. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site at tslprb.in.

According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 16,614 vacancies with this recruitment drive. The application process will conclude on May 20. ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 JRF, RA, Research Scientist Job Vacancies at isro.gov.in; Know Salary and Other Details.

How to Apply for Telangana Police Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of the TSLPRB at tslprb.in.

Age Limit for Telangana Police Recruitment 2022:

Sub-Inspector (SI): 18 to 33 years of age.

Constable: 18 to 22 years of age.

Age relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST / OBC category, while relaxation of 3 years for Ex-Servicemen, and NCC Instructor.

Candidates must note that the selection will be based on Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Examination (FWE). Visit the official website of the TSLPRB regularly for information and updates.

