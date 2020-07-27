New Delhi, July 27: The State Bank of India or SBI has invited applications for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). Interested and eligible candidates can visit SBI's official website- sbi.co.in to apply for the position. A total of 3,850 vacancies have been announced by the bank. The application process will conclude on August 16, 2020.

Of the total vacancies, 750 are in Ahmedabad circle, 750 in Bengaluru, 550 each in Hyderabad and Chennai and 300 in Jaipur. Bhopal circle has 400 vacancies, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) 350 has vacancies. AAI Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Junior Assistant Posts Through GATE 2019: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

The candidate should be graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or institution in India. The interested candidates should have at least two years of work experience as an officer at commercial or a regional rural bank.

The application fee is Rs 750 for general, economically weaker section (EWS) and other backward class (OBC) category. There is no fee for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and the person with a disability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).