New Delhi, July 27: The Airport Authority of India or AAI has invited applications for the post of Junior Assistant. Interested candidates can visit AAI's official website- aai.aero to apply for the position. The application process will start on August 03, 2020 and conclude on September 02, 2020. AAI Jr Assistant Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of GATE 2019. HRD Ministry Sets Up Committee to Prepare Guidelines Ensuring More Students Stay for Study in India.

The interested and eligible candidates can submit their application under "Careers" section at aai.aero. The candidate should be B.E or B.Tech in relevant engineering from a recognized university or institution in India. The recruitment will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 score.

AAI Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application Process- August 3, 2020

Last Date of Application Process- September 2, 2020

Out of the total 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant posts, 15 are for civil posts, 15 for electrical posts and 150 for electronics. The application fee is Rs 300. The salary is as per the 7th Pay Scale Matrix Level E-1. The age limit is 27 years.

