Delhi, October 29: State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for prelims exam today, October 29. All such candidates who submitted their application can download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in.

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

They need to use their registration number and password/date of birth in order to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card. They need to carry the SBI Admit Card at the mentioned venue. The candidates should also bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on the call letter) and other requisite documents as per information provided in the "acquaint yourself booklet" and call letter.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: Key in your log in details

Step 5: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

After the conduct of the exam, the bank will announce the marks of all the participants on its official website in a month or two.

Those who successfully clear the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be held tentatively in the month of December 2022/ January 2023 onwards.

This year the bank is filling up 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre

