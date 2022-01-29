As Omicron Cases continue to dip across the count, states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have announced to reopen schools from February 1. Cities such as Pune and Bengaluru are also reopening schools.

Educational institutions were shut down amid Covid pandemic, first due to the onslaught and then due to the Omicron scare.

For the safety of the students, teaching and the non-teaching staff attending the schools and colleges, several safety measures including a staggered entry, use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette have been made compulsory. Haryana Schools To Reopen for Classes 10,11 and 12 From February 1

As Covid cases continue to dip across the country, here is a List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

Pune: Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district will reopen from February 1. For Classes 1 to 8, schools will be open only for half day, while for Classes 9 to 10, schools will run as per the regular schedule.

Rajasthan: Schools will open for Class 10 to Class 12 from February 1 in the state and for Classes 6 to Class 9 from February 10. Students, however, will continue to have the option of online education.

Tamil Nadu: The schools, colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu will reopen from February 1. The Schools in the sate will be reopened for Classes 1 to 12.

Haryana: All government and private schools in Haryana for Classes 10, 11 and 12 will be reopened from February 1. Online teaching will continue, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination.

Telangana: Owing to the declining Covid cases in the state, the state government has decided to reopen all educational institutions including schools and colleges from February 1.

Bangalore: BC Nagesh, primary and secondary education minister of Karnataka announced the reopening of schools in the city from 31st January following all standard operating procedures. Karnataka To Withdraw Night Curfew, Bengaluru Schools, Colleges To Open From January 31

Across India, schools were closed after the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Several reports have suggested that students, especially those from a lower-income background, have faced heavy learning losses due to school closure and it might take years to fill in the gap. Now, many states are reopening schools in a phased manner.

