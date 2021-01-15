New Delhi, January 15: The result of Tier-1 exam of the CHSL recruitment 2019 will be announced today, i.e. on January 15. The results will be declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All the candidates are advised to visit the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), i.e. ssc.nic.in. The CHSL Recruitment Examination 2019 Tier-1 examination was conducted in various cities across India from March 17 to March 19, 2020, October 12-16, October 19-21, 2020, and on October 26.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission ensured that all protocols were followed for the safety of the candidates. The SSC had implemented social distancing during the computer-based examinations in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India. SSC CHSL 2020–21 Application Date Extended: Apply Till December 19 at ssc.nic.in, Check Revised Schedule Here.

Download CHSL Recruitment Examination 2019 Result Online

Candidates will have to visit the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Check for "Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) - Result" active link and Click on the link

Enter all the details that have been asked and submit it

The SSC CHSL Result 2019-2020 will be displayed on your screen.

You can download it for your future reference

Earlier this month, the SSC had issued a notification stating that the result of Tier-1 of CHSL recruitment exam 2019 will be released on January 15, 2021. The Commission had also released the answer sheet of the candidates along with CHSL's answer-key. Reports inform that this time, as many as 4,893 vacancies were listed out by the Staff Selection Commission in CHSL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).