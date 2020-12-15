The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) extended the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL). According to the latest update, SSC CHSL 2020-21 application date has been extended and the last date to apply for the exam is December 19, 2020. Candidates can visit the official website, ssc.nic.in to check and apply for the recruitment exam. The last date to apply has been extended because of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates in the filling of online application due to heavy load on servers. In this article, we bring you the revised schedule for SSC CHSL 2020-21 recruitment exam.

As per the earlier timetable, the last date to apply for SSC CHSL 2020-21 was today, December 15, 2020. But many candidates complained about being unable to apply for the exam owing to technical glitches. “In view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in filling of online application due to heavy load on servers, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of submission of online application till 19.12.2020,” the official notice reads. JEE Main 2021 Dates: NTA Entrance Exam to Be Held in 4 Cycles, Here’s What You Should Know About the Latest Examination Pattern.

SSC CHSL 2020 Revised Schedule

Last date to apply for the exam- December 19, 2020

Last date for making online fee payment- December 21, 2020

Last date for generation of offline Challan- December 23, 2020

Last date for payment through Challan- December 24, 2020

Now that the revised schedule is released, candidates who were unable to complete their SSC CHSL recruitment process can now finish the registration and submit the application before December 19, 2020. The SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment drive will fill up 4726 posts of LDC, SA, DEO, and more in the organisation. As per the commission’s schedule, the SSC CHSL Tier I exam will be conducted from April 12 to April 27, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).