Staff Selection Commission released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL), Tier-1 Examination 2021 results on August 4, 2022. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam was formally conducted from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022 for candidates who had registered for the same. The examination was held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at various exam centres all over India. UP BEd Result 2022: Entrance Exam Result Declared at upbed2022.in, Know How To Check

Steps to check the SSC CHSL result 2022

Step 1: Go to the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click the 'Result' section on the homepage

Step 3: Now click the SSC CHSL result link.

Step 4: The SSC CHSL 2022 result pdf will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your name by using short-cut Ctrl+F on the SSC CHSL tier 1 result pdf.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of SSC CHSL result 2022 for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021: Here's a step-by-step guide to download answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 link

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the relevant link

Step 4: In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the answer key and download the page

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).