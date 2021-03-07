New Delhi, March 7: The final results of the multi-tasking (Non-technical) staff recruitment exam 2019 were declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the SSC - ssc.nic.in. The SSC will upload the detailed mark sheet of the successful candidates on March 10 on its official website. SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results Declared Online at Official Website - ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link to Check Result.

The selected candidates have been allocated states and union territories based on "merit-cum-order of preference". Notably, the results of paper 2 of the multi-tasking staff recruitment exam were declared by the SSC on October 31, 2020, and the exam was conducted on November 26, 2019. SSC CGL Examination 2020: Notification Released at ssc.nic.in; Application Process Begins; Know Examination Scheme, Eligibility, Important Dates.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link, "Multi-tasking (Non-technical) Staff Examination 2019 Declaration of Final Result".

A PDF file with names of selected candidates will appear on the home screen.

Download the result for future reference.

A total of 17004 candidates from the 18-23 years' age group had qualified for document verification. Meanwhile, a total of 3898 candidates from the 18-27 years' age group had qualified for the same. Here is the direct link to check the result:

SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted from August 20 to 22, 2019. The result of Paper- 1 was declared on November 5. An additional result was declared on November 11, 2019. In the additional result declared, 1,20,713 candidates were qualified to appear for the paper 2 exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).