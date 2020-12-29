New Delhi, December 29: The Staff Selection Commission released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 official website on Tuesday. Candidates can check out the notification by visiting - ssc.nic.in. The online application process for the examination also commenced on Tuesday. The last date to submit online applications for SSC CGL is January 31, 2021. Bihar ITICAT 2020 Result Declared on Official Website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; BCECEB to Release Counselling Programme Soon.

The tier-1 examination will be conducted between May 29 to June 7 next year, for vaccines in Group B and Group C posts in different ministries and governmental organisations. The pay scale for Group B jobs varies between Rs 9,300 to rs 34,800 while it ranges from Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 for Group C posts. SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For 3rd Session of Exam on January 9; Candidates Can Download Admit Card From Official Website - snaptest.org.

Examination Scheme:

The examination will be conducted in four levels. The first and seconds levels are computer based examination. The third level is Pen and Paper Mode, Descriptive Examination. In forth and the last level, candidates will be tested for computer proficiency and data entry skill, as per the notification by SSC.

Important Dates:

The application process begins on December 29. The last date to submit the online application is January 31, 2021. The last date to make the payment for the examination application is February 2, 2021. The examination will be conducted between May 29 to June 7 next year.

The candidates who have cleared the graduation level in any stream from a recognised institute can appear for the recruitment exam. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 32 years, while reserved category candidates will get age relaxations. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further details.

