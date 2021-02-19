New Delhi, February 19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL Tier-II 2019 results on its official website. The results for SSC CGL Tier-II 2019 is now available on ssc.nic.in. As many as 43,896 candidates have been qualified for the descriptive exam or Tier III. UPPSC PCS Result 2019 Declared at Official Website - uppsc.up.nic.in; Vishal Saraswat Topped The Exam.

Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website. As per the official notice, a total of 1887 candidates have qualified for Junior Statistical Officer and Statistical Investigator Gr. II. Also, 2418 candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-II for the Assistant Audio Officer post and 43531 candidates for other posts.

Direct link for SSC CGL 2019 Tier II Results: Click Here

The SSC CGL Tier II Examination final examination key will be released on the Commission's website on February 28. The answer key will be available on the website for a period of one month.

