Karnataka SSLC Results 2023 have been released by the Karnataka Board today, 8 May 2023, at 11 AM. The candidates appeared for the exam from 30 March to 15 April 2023. Students can check their scores on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date Announced: KSEAB Class 10th Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at karresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Out:

Karnataka SSLC exam results have been declared. Chitradurga, Mandya & Hassan top! Overall Pass % has increased from 72% in 2019-2020 to 83% in 2022-2023 but dipped by 2% compared to last year owing to increased difficulty level by 10%. pic.twitter.com/k3FhyNS1IY — Karthik Reddy 🇮🇳 (@bykarthikreddy) May 8, 2023

