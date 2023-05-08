Chennai/Dindigul, May 8: A class XII student in Tamil Nadu created a record on Monday by emerging topper in the higher secondary examinations while scoring centum in all subjects. Education Department officials said S Nandhini of Dindigul district achieved the rare feat. The results were declared on Monday by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

Daughter of a carpenter, Nandhini was studying in a government-aided institution in the district. The student scored centum in Tamil, English, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy and Computer Application, scoring an overall 600 marks, officials added. Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: State Records 94.03 Pass Per Cent in TN +2 HSC Exam; Kanyakumari Tops List.

Speaking to a Tamil news TV channel, she said she wanted to become an auditor. According to the results declared by the DGE on Monday, 94.03 per cent of the over 8 lakh students who appeared for the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu have passed.

The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams. A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, held in March-April, with 7,55,451 of them passing. Last year,the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent. Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023 Declared: TN +2 HSC Result Out at tnresults.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard Online.

As many as 4,398 differently-abled candidates appeared for the exams and 3,923 of them passed. Further, 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exams also passed, DGE said. A number of students scored 100 marks in subjects including Tamil, English, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science.