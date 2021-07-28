Hyderabad, July 28: The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 result has been announced today, July 28. Candidates can check the scores of TS POLYCET 2021 online on the official website – polycetts.nic.in. The results were declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). The rank card is available for download on the website. Candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET 2021 can check their scores online on the official website.

You just need to have the hall ticket numbers which has to be entered in the login window. The entrance exam was conducted on July 17. An official notification on the website states, "Candidates can download POLYCET- 2021 Rank Card by clicking on "POLYCET Results" and "Download Rank Card".

How To Download TS POLYCET 2021 Result Rank Card

Candidates have to visit the official website, polycetts.nic.in to check the TS POLYCET 2021 rank card online.

to check the TS POLYCET 2021 rank card online. On the website, click on ‘POLYCET results’ and then on ‘download rank card'

Candidates will be able to check the scores and download the rank card after entering the hall ticket number

Download the rank card for future reference.

The TS POLYCET 2021 exam was conducted on July 17. The authorities said results will be declared after 12 days of examination. The exam will help students seeking admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

