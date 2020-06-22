Hyderabad, June 22: The Directorate of Government Education, Telangana has declared the TS SSC Result 2020 on Monday, June 22, 2020. Students can access the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Class 10 grades and marks memo online at bse.telangana.gov.in. AP SSC Board Exam 2020 Update: Andhra Pradesh Government Cancels Class 10 Exams Due to Rise in Coronavirus Cases.

The SCC Class 10 students have been given grades based on their internal assessment as the board exams 2020 were called off due to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown. The exams were initially scheduled to held from March 23 to April 6, 2020. UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exams to be Held on July 29 Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Says Govt.

Steps to Check TS SSC Results 2020:

Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the link that says "TS SSC grades 2020"

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit button

Your grades will appear on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

In May 2020, the board released the revised exam schedule for Telangana SSC examinations. The exams were scheduled to be held from June 8 to July 5, 2020. However, seeing the coronavirus situation, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cancelled the 2020 TS SSC exams 2020.

