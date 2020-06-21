Lucknow, June 21: The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) admissions will be held across Uttar Pradesh on July 29, 2020. The State Education Ministry on Sunday released the dates which were keenly awaited by lakhs of students who would appear in the competitive examination. Andhra Pradesh Government Cancels Class 10 Exams Due to Rise in Coronavirus Cases.

The JEE B.Ed exams were earlier scheduled to be held on April 8 this year. But the outbreak of coronavirus forced the authorities to postpone the test to April 20, followed by another deferment to April 22. Since the the virus threat did not subside, the examinations were postponed again, leaving scores of aspirants in the lurch.

The UP government, however, has now decided to conduct the examinations next month under social distancing norms. All safety guidelines issued by the Health Ministry would be adhere to, the government said.

JEE B.Ed Exams in UP on July 29

Around 1,10,000 students have opted to change their examination centres in view of the coronavirus spread. The COVID-19 safety norms need to be strictly enforced at all the designated centres, the government said.

The JEE B.Ed examination results would form the basis for admissions in various state colleges offering Bachelor in Education courses. The degree programme is essential for aspirants aiming at a full-time teaching profession.

