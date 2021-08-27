Lucknow, August 27: The Uttar Pradesh Bed Joint Entrance Examination for BEd (UP JEE BEd) result 2021 has been announced today. The results have been announced by Lucknow University on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates can visit the official website of the University to access and download the UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021. Ashu Rana from Lucknow has bagged the 1st rank in UP BEd Result 2021. The Joint Entrance Examination in Uttar Pradesh included MCQs from general knowledge, language ability and general aptitude.

The candidates who appeared for the exam on August 6, 2021, can check their scores online by logging in with their roll number and/or other details to get the UP Bed entrance exam result 2021. The result for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been published today. Candidates can directly visit the UP JEE BEd 2021 result portal to download their results. UP BEd JEE 2021 Result: Click here for the Direct Link.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: How to check online

Candidates will have to visit the official site of the University of Lucknow at lkouniv.ac.in. On the website, click on the link that states 'UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021'. Next, enter the user ID and password in the login window and then click on the 'login’ button. The result will appear on the screen. You can download the scorecard and take its printout for future reference.

Reports inform that this year, over 5.91 lakh candidates registered for the exam. The candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible for counselling that is likely to begin from September 1. The schedule for counselling will be available to all qualified candidates on the official site of Lucknow University. According to the official notification, the counselling will be held in online mode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).