WB Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Begins, Follow These Instructions During West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Examinations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is conducting the class 12 state board examinations, starting from today, March 12, 2020. According to the media reports, around 8 lakh candidates will appear in the West Bengal 12th Uccha Madhyamik Board Exam 2020. This year, the WB class 12 examinations will be held across 734 centres across the state. The 12th board exams that began from today, March 12 will continue till March 27, 2020. Amid all the cheating menace and paper leaks that happened in 10th Madhyamik board exam, there are a few important instructions that all students must follow during the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Examinations. West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020 Ends With Optional Elective Subjects, Here Are the Highlights of Class 10 Exams.

Internet services have been suspended for about one hour after the start of exams in a few ‘sensitive areas,’ where the examination centres are located. The West Bengal board has also taken cognizance of the ongoing coronavirus fear. If a centre supervisor feels a student is suffering from a contagious illness which can affect other students as well, the particular candidates can be shifted to a different room.

WB Class 12 Board Exam 2020: Important Instructions

All the class 12 Uccha Madhyamik board exam 2020 is scheduled to be held between 10:00 am to 1:15 pm.

Students will get the initial 15 minutes to read the question paper in detail before writing the examination.

All candidates should reach their exam centre ahead of the scheduled time to avoid a last-minute rush.

Stationery items such as pen, pencils and geometry box will have to be carried by students to the exam centre.

WB Uccha Madhyamik Admit Card is an important document. Without it, no candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

Calculators are allowed to use inside the exam hall but only for arithmetic problems like Trigonometry and other mathematical calculations.

After the board exam 2020 is successfully conducted, the result as per earlier trends is expected to be declared at the end of May. Meanwhile, the West Bengal board has already concluded the Madhaymik examinations on February 27, 2020.