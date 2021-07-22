Kolkata, July 22: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday declared the result of HS class 12 exams. The results were declared through a press conference. Students can check their Uccha Madhyamik class 12 results on the official website of the WBCHSE - wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

A total of 9,013 students secure above 90 percent marks in class 12. A girl from Murshidabad district got 499 marks. Students are required to login with their credentials to check the HS class 12 results. So the class 12 results were prepared on the basis of students’ performance in classes 10, 11 and the internal assessment of class 12. Results can also be checked on the third-party websites – indiaresults.com and exams.results.net and even by downloading results.shiksha app. West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2021 Announced by WBBSE At Official Website - wbbse.wb.gov.in; 100% Students Declared Pass.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the West Bengal class 12 result.

Enter your login credentials – roll number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The West Bengal class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

Students can also get the result through an SMS. They need to type WB12 (space) roll number and send it to 54242, or 5676750, or 56263. Science stream students will be marked differently than arts and commerce. For the sciences, 70 percent weightage will be given to theory marks.

Meanwhile, theory marks for science stream students will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and class 12 internal exams. As per CNN news18, 40 percent weightage will be given to the marks obtained by students in the best of four subjects of class 10 and the remaining 60 percent to class 12 final exams.

