Kolkata, July 20: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday declared the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination. Students can check the class 10 board results 2021 on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. The results can also be checked on wb.results.nic.in. Students need to enter their login credentials -roll number and date of birth - to check their results. This year 100 percent pass percentage recorded. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

In 2021, around 12 lakh students had registered themselves to appear for the Class 10 board exams. Notably, The Class 10 Madhyamik and class 12 exams for 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The WBBSE prepared the result on the basis of marks obtained by students in the internal exams and their performance in class 9. According to reports, 50-50 percentage weightage will be given to both. Goa Class 12 Results 2021 Declared By GBSHE; Students Can Check HSSC Scores on Official Website - gbshse.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Students are required to visit the official webites - wbbse.wb.gov.in and wb.results.nic.in .

and . On the home page, click on the link to check the WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik results 2021.

Enter your login credentials – roll number and date of birth.

Then click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference.

The class 10 madhyamik result can also be checked on third-party websites like - indiaresult.com, and exametc.com. Students can also get their results through SMS. They have to type WB<space>10 on their mobile, then roll number and send the message to 54242/56263/58888. Last year, 86.34 percent of students had cleared the Madhyamik exam.

