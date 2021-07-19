Chennai, July 19: Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Monday announced the Class 12 board results 2021. Students can check their Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board results on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. Students are required to login with their credentials to download the class 12 scorecards. Kerala SSLC Result 2021: DHSE Class 10 Results Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.nic.in; Know How to Check Grades.

Results can also be checked on the third-party website –indiaresults.com. Students need to score 35 marks in all six subjects. In subjects where the theory exam carries 70 marks, students need to score at least 15 marks. However, there is no minimum requirement in practical exams. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE Declares Results Online at mpbse.nic.in, 100% Pass Percentage Recorded; Know How to Check & Download.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for checking the TN class 12 result on the home page,

Students are required to enter their login details - roll number and date of birth details.

Then click on Submit.

The result will be declared on the screen.

Download the result.

Students are advised to take a printout of their scorecards for future reference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were cancelled. The results were prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by students in class 10, class 11 and the internal assessment of class 12.

According to the result evaluation scheme, 50 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in class 10, 30 percent will be given to class 12 internal assessment and 20 percent to marks obtained in class 11 final exams. Reportedly, there will be a written board exam for students who want to improve their marks in class 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).