Guwahati, May 28: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that India is looking at road connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh and this would see a huge change in the region.

Addressing a "NADI (River) Conclave 2022" in Guwahati, the External Minister said that six old cross border rail links between India and Bangladesh need to be restored." EAM S Jaishankar to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday

There are 10 waterway protocol routes between India and Bangladesh. Nine new "Border Haats" (markets) between India and Bangladesh are being set up," Dr Jaishankar said adding "We are improving connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan".

Saying that land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh would facilitate easy connectivity with Vietnam and Philippines.

"The upcoming connectivity not only would build the strong partnership with the ASEAN countries and Japan, but would actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It is absolutely within our capability to overcome geographic bottleneck and rewrite history."

The External Affairs Minister said that this vision can be productively realised by enhancing connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to improve access to ASEAN countries and beyond.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the "NADI Convlave-2022" organised by Shillong based thing tank and research group 'Asian Confluence'.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister said: "Due to its strategic location, Assam provides a great opportunity for economic growth. The state has immense potential in tourism sector, including wildlife tourism, tea tourism and river tourism. Our government is taking necessary steps in this direction."

"Northeast India, including Assam, not only provides the only land link between India and ASEAN region, but also acts as a cultural and civilisational bridge. We share the vision of Adarniya PM Shri Nareendra Modi ji that northeast is the sunrise area of Indian economy," Sarma said in another tweet.

