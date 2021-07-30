The traditional idea of entrepreneurship as brick and mortar businesses has been overshadowed by the digital age, where online business models and investing is the new ticket to success. 28 year old entrepreneur Tim Wright has created his own business focused on helping individuals go from working with their hands to working with their heads, earning an income from their mobile device while becoming successful entrepreneurs in their own fields. This is his story.

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Timothy’s first employment was at a grocery store where he worked for two weeks to earn enough money to buy an XBox 360 before quitting. Since 2015, Timothy had dabbled in entrepreneurship, starting with buying, flipping and selling properties. Timothy then started selling life insurance with huge success, having over 50 licensed agents around different cities and states working for him.

Timothy attended a community college where he studied business management and entrepreneurship. Shortly into his educational career, Timothy felt an in-class education was insufficient to prepare him for the real world of business, and that it was inconsistent with the learning experience he expected that his professor who was teaching about entrepreneurship did not have any experience himself as a business owner. Hence, Timothy decided to discontinue his studies and joined the military where he served for eight years.

With the start of the pandemic, Timothy left the military and with his previous track record with entrepreneurship, decided to continue to find other income-generating opportunities. He started with investing in bitcoin and upon receiving a huge return on his initial investment, Timothy began to truly appreciate the ability to make money from his phone or laptop. Following in this line of investing and earning an income from the comfort of his electronic devices, Timothy created his own organization called The Billionaire Network consisting of over 300 individuals and counting, working towards a common goal of earning multiple sources of income through investing and growing their own businesses.

When discussing the objective behind his business, Timothy says:

“The concept as a whole, of The Billionaire Network is to have people come into the organization and understand that you can make money based on your head as opposed to making money based on your hands. We just want to really create a network for people, whether it be social, whether it be real estate, whether it be trading Forex or crypto, that puts them in a position where they don't need to have a job in order for them to increase their income.”

Currently, Timothy has business partners across the United States with plans for global expansion in the works. Timothy’s focus is to bring as much value as possible to his business partners in multiple different aspects of their life, to create well-rounded and educated entrepreneurs.

“The Billionaire Network helps people in multiple different ways. One way for sure is in monetary value. I think when you give more in use value than you get in cash value, every transaction that you have is adding to the world. I believe that every single time somebody comes inside our organization, they have the ability to increase their knowledge, increase their net worth, increase their network, and increase their information. And I always always tell people that you are one source of information away from changing your situation,” says Timothy.

Growing up in a rough neighbourhood in North Dallas, Timothy’s environment was not always conducive to the type of life and future he envisioned for himself. Timothy says that your influences and associations especially from a young age can have a major impact on the type of life you will lead in later years. Although his influences during his childhood were not the most positive, he is grateful to God for giving him the chance to do something different with his life than what was expected of him based on his environment.

When discussing his future goals in his business and personal life, Timothy says:

“I want to be able to change the dynamics for other people growing up in the same type of environment as I did. I would love to go back to the street I grew up on in Dallas and make a difference whether it be giving back to the kids or just revamping the whole area to make it more conducive to a positive lifestyle and future. Now that I have the financial means to give back to the community, I want to really make a change for the better.”

Timothy keeps a structured daily routine focused around his own personal development, working on his business and staying in touch with his leaders. Timothy wakes up around 6:30, recites his affirmations and prayers. According to Timothy, saying affirmations aloud especially during times of discouragement can help get you back on track. One of his favourites is affirmations about gratitude, for example he says that whenever you are having a negative thought and you say out loud, ‘I am so happy and grateful now that...’ and insert something you're appreciative of, your negative thought will immediately disappear as your focus changes to something positive in your life. After this, Timothy thanks God through prayer then gets out of bed. As he says, ‘you’re still asleep until your feet touch the ground’. Timothy sets his intentions for each day to ensure he moves with purpose and conviction towards achieving the goals he's set on both a short and long term basis.

As a budding businessman experienced in multiple fields, Timothy is excelling in the entrepreneurial world as a force to be reckoned with. Keep reading to hear his three key steps to get yourself on the right path to success!

Know what you want

Find the tools and resources you need to create what's required to get you there - this is your vehicle.

Drive that vehicle as hard and fast as you can until what you envisioned is the reality in front of you