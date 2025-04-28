Mumbai, April 28:The Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance has issued a circular concerning the filling of 35 posts for the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), which is expected to be formed soon. These posts will be filled on a deputation basis, with staff expected to be appointed from the date the 8th CPC is constituted until the completion of the Commission’s work.

The DoE's circular specifies that appointments to the 8th CPC will follow the regular norms set by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). It has also requested relevant organisations to circulate this information to their officials and personnel. Interested candidates must submit their nominations, along with the necessary documents such as their APAR for the last five years and a vigilance clearance, to the government’s official address. 8th Pay Commission Update: Government Begins Process To Fill 42 Key Posts, Chairman and Members’ Appointments Likely To Be Announced Soon.

The circular indicates that the application process for the positions will be open-ended, meaning applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all vacancies are filled. In addition, a report from the Financial Express reveals that the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th CPC are expected to be announced within the next two to three weeks. The report also mentions that the chairman and members of the panel will be named at the same time. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay Raise Can Government Employees Expect As Centre Likely To Set Up Panel in 3 Weeks.

Sources have confirmed that significant progress is being made regarding the ToR and the appointment of members for the 8th CPC. The commission is expected to have a year to complete its report, following detailed consultations with various stakeholders, including the central government, state governments, and public sector enterprises.

