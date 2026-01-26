Aadhaar App Full Version Launch on January 28: What New Features to Expect From the Update?

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New Delhi, January 26: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to roll out the full version of the Aadhaar App on January 28, 2026, marking a major shift toward a privacy-first digital identity system. Announced through official social media channels, the upgraded app is designed to give users greater control over their personal data while making identity verification faster, safer, and fully digital.

Privacy-First Identity Verification

At the core of the new app is UIDAI’s “privacy first” approach. Users will be able to verify their identity for specific purposes, such as hotel check-ins, airport entry, or event access, without oversharing sensitive details like full address or date of birth. This selective data-sharing model aims to reduce misuse and eliminate the need for photocopies of Aadhaar. UIDAI Launches 'Udai', Official Aadhaar Mascot, to Boost Public Awareness of Aadhaar Services.

Know About the New Aadhaar App

Concert entry should be about music — not about oversharing personal information. Aadhaar is evolving to put your privacy first. Experience identity verification without unnecessary disclosure of personal information. The full version of the Aadhaar App arrives on 28 January… pic.twitter.com/UUCH8gkGYw — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 25, 2026

Facing check-in delays just because you don’t have a physical ID at the moment? What if sharing identity could be easier, faster and more reliable using digital identity? The full version of the Aadhaar App arrives on 28 January 2026.#Aadhaar #NewAadhaarApp #MyDigitalID… pic.twitter.com/5tkY10J2bd — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 24, 2026

In today’s fast-paced world, meetings happen anytime, anywhere. What if sharing contact details was always digitally available? Bringing that feature new Aadhaar App coming. More details on 28 January 2026.#Aadhaar #DigitalTrust #NewAadhaarApp #MyDigitalID #UIDAI #Udai pic.twitter.com/u9Iz5tRVtK — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 23, 2026

The Aadhaar App is in testing phase. Experience the new Aadhaar App for a smoother, safer and more user friendly interface. Stay tuned for upcoming enhancements, including Aadhaar update features, in the Aadhaar App. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 23, 2026

Key Features in the Full Version

The January 28 update unlocks several features that were earlier limited or in beta:

• Profile updates from home: Users can update mobile numbers and addresses directly through the app, reducing visits to enrollment centres.

• QR code-based verification: A secure QR system will allow instant authenticity checks by landlords, employers, and service providers, helping curb fraud.

• Digital-only convenience: The Aadhaar App will function as a standalone digital ID, minimizing dependence on physical cards.

Availability and User Access

The full version of the Aadhaar App will be available on Google Play Store (Android) and Apple App Store (iOS). Existing users are advised to update the app on January 28 to access the complete set of features. UIDAI says the redesigned interface focuses on simplicity, making it accessible even for first-time smartphone users. Aadhaar PVC Card Fee Hike: UIDAI Raises Fees by INR 25, Know How Much You Have To Pay Now.

With this launch, UIDAI is reinforcing India’s push toward secure, paperless governance, where identity verification is quick, private, and entirely digital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of UIDAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).