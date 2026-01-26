INDIA

Aadhaar App Full Version Launch on January 28: What New Features to Expect From the Update?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to roll out the full version of the Aadhaar App on January 28, 2026, marking a major shift toward a privacy-first digital identity system. Announced through official social media channels, the upgraded app is designed to give users greater control over their personal data while making identity verification faster, safer, and fully digital.

By Gaurav Krishna | Published: Jan 26, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Aadhaar App Full Version Launch on January 28: What New Features to Expect From the Update?
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

New Delhi, January 26: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to roll out the full version of the Aadhaar App on January 28, 2026, marking a major shift toward a privacy-first digital identity system. Announced through official social media channels, the upgraded app is designed to give users greater control over their personal data while making identity verification faster, safer, and fully digital.

Privacy-First Identity Verification

At the core of the new app is UIDAI’s “privacy first” approach. Users will be able to verify their identity for specific purposes, such as hotel check-ins, airport entry, or event access, without oversharing sensitive details like full address or date of birth. This selective data-sharing model aims to reduce misuse and eliminate the need for photocopies of Aadhaar. UIDAI Launches 'Udai', Official Aadhaar Mascot, to Boost Public Awareness of Aadhaar Services.

Know About the New Aadhaar App

Key Features in the Full Version

The January 28 update unlocks several features that were earlier limited or in beta:

• Profile updates from home: Users can update mobile numbers and addresses directly through the app, reducing visits to enrollment centres.

• QR code-based verification: A secure QR system will allow instant authenticity checks by landlords, employers, and service providers, helping curb fraud.

• Digital-only convenience: The Aadhaar App will function as a standalone digital ID, minimizing dependence on physical cards.

Availability and User Access

The full version of the Aadhaar App will be available on Google Play Store (Android) and Apple App Store (iOS). Existing users are advised to update the app on January 28 to access the complete set of features. UIDAI says the redesigned interface focuses on simplicity, making it accessible even for first-time smartphone users. Aadhaar PVC Card Fee Hike: UIDAI Raises Fees by INR 25, Know How Much You Have To Pay Now.

With this launch, UIDAI is reinforcing India’s push toward secure, paperless governance, where identity verification is quick, private, and entirely digital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of UIDAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Aadhaar app Aadhaar App Features Aadhaar Card Live Breaking News Headlines New Aadhaar App New Aadhaar App Features