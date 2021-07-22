Where do you begin when creating a digital marketing strategy? It's still a prevalent problem, given how important digital and mobile platforms are for obtaining and maintaining clients today. They don't, however, have an integrated plan in place to promote digital transformation and company growth, as well as effectively engage with audiences online.

Digital marketing is the way of the future, and anyone who wants to reach out to the world with their business, products, or services should contact someone who can help them maintain their online presence.

Understanding the need for the Digital World, Abhishek Tiwari is one of these young Indians who, through his company Engaze Digital , aspires to make it big all across the world. He believes that people have finally realised that digital PR is a powerful and successful tool to promote their companies, as well as their own online presence and reach.

Recalling his days of 9-5 jobs before he actually understood the domain of digital marketing, his passion prompted him to make the better decision of quitting his job and pursuing Digital Marketing as a full-time career, thereby establishing himself as a Digipreneur.

Talking about the digital world, Abhishek Tiwari says, “ The rise of the internet and widespread adoption of digital as a technology rather than just a media format has had a number of unexpected and major implications. Digital transformation is being used by more marketers than ever before to drive growth. Given the stakes, I want to make sure a digital transformation strategy is implemented successfully the first time.”

Engaze Digital under one roof has enabled the use of algorithms and scripts to test and analyse a campaign's success with as little human participation as possible, as well as the capacity to alter or even invent algorithms mid-campaign to match the campaign's needs.

One would be surprised to know that he works with small and emerging businesses to help them gain the large presence and reach they desire on these platforms, as well as engage with their target customers and increase sales.

Looking at the market trend, it is clear that digital marketing is the future of today’s world. To remain ahead of the competition one must take the help of Abhishek’s venture and gain benefit out of it.