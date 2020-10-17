Mumbai, October 17: HDFC Bank today announced its partnership with Amazon for the GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL sale. As part of the partnership, the bank will offer 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon during the GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL sale from October 16 to 23, thereby making it even more affordable for customers to purchase using the bank's credit and debit cards on the leading e-commerce portal. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Now Available for Online Sale for Prime Members.

The partnership with Amazon is part of the bank's annual financial services dhamaka - 'Festive Treats.' Plus Bonus offer of Rs 7,250*

Additionally, HDFC Bank has tied up with major retail brands to offer discounts, cashbacks and extra reward points on both in-store and on-line purchases. Online majors such as Amazon, TataCliq, Myntra, Pepperfry, Swiggy, Bigbasket and Grofers will offer special deals during this time.

Leading retail and consumer brands like Lifestyle, Arvind Fashion Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Brands, Bata, Adidas, Reebok, Monte Carlo. Vijay sales, Kohinoor Electronics are a few big names that will offer up to 10 per cent cashback on various products and services.

"We believe the association with Amazon with additional offers and savings from us will also give further impetus to economic growth in the country," said Parag Rao, Country Head - Payment Business, Merchant Acquiring Services and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

"In the past 2-3 months we have seen renewed customer interest and buying patterns. We see this continuing through the festive season as well. Our partnership with Amazon under Bank's Festive Treats is one more example of making it bigger and better for our customers. We are confident that we'll fulfill every dream of our customers in this festive season," Parag Rao added.

