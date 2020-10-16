Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is now available for sale via Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2020 for prime members. As a reminder, the smartphone was launched last month. The smartphone costs Rs 49,999 & comes in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Clous Mint, Cloud Navy & Cloud White shades. The phone can be purchased online via Amazon.in & Samsung India online store. Sale offers include a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank customers & no-cost EMI option for up to nine months. The company is also offering an additional Rs 3,000 discount on exchanging an old phone. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Top LIVE Offers on Smartphones, TVs & More for Prime Members.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The fans asked. We delivered. Introducing the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. A phone inspired by fans, and made for fans of all kinds. All you want, to do all you love. Own now at ₹49999. Get additional benefits up to ₹8000. T&C apply. https://t.co/s5dwXSuHZz #GalaxyS20FE #Samsung pic.twitter.com/kPYlMDhEn4 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 16, 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launched in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

For photography, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS support, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper & an 8MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP camera for selfies & video calls. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging & wireless charging support. The smartphone gets connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC & a USB Type-C port.

