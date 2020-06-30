Guwahati, June 30: Assam Lottery results for Tuesday will be declared online today, June 30 on the official lottery website otal three lotteries are held in Assam every day all throughout the week and all the three lotteries have different names. People who have purchased the tickets for the online lucky draw are advised to visit the website to check the lottery results online.

The lottery results are announced thrice in a day. results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon every day, the lottery result for the second one is declared at 5 pm while the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. On June 30, the result of 'Assam Future Faithful', 'Assam Singam Red' and 'Assam Kuil Diamond' are scheduled for 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery brings exciting cash prizes for people. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lottery results for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery will be declared on Lottery Sambad. The results of all the four lotteries can be checked online on the Lottery Sambad website- lotterysambadresult.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).