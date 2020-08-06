Guwahati, August 6: Lottery results for Assam lottery will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website today. Assam lottery result for all the three lotteries in the state will be declared online today. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is named as 'Assam Future Gentle' lottery, the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' lottery while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum' lottery. People who have purchased the Assam lottery ticket for August 6, 2020, can visit the official website and check the lucky draw results online.

According to the official website of Assam Lottery, the price of the lottery ticket for all the Assam State lotteries is Rs 7. Assam lottery is he Assam lottery is held three times daily. Each day, the lotteries in the northeastern state have different names. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Winners of Assam lottery can win up to Rs 5 Lakh. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. In Assam, these three lotteries are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'.

