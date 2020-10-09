Lottery Results Today: Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickers in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland can check draw results online today i.e. Friday, October 9. Besides, Kerala lottery results and the outcome of Assam lotteries will also be announced today. The results of Sambad lottery draw in Sikkim will be out at 11:55 am. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery draw will be declared at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Here's the direct link for the lottery Sambad results. The lottery sambad sold in Sikkim on Friday is known as "Dear Treasure Morning". In West Bengal, Friday's Sambad Lottery is called "Dear Bangabhumi Ajay", while the Nagaland lottery is called "Dear Vulture Evening". All three lotteries carry a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. The price of a single ticket is Rs 6.

Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery results will be declared online at keralalotteries.com. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' will also declare lottery results for Assam.

