Guwahati, October 8: Assam lottery results for Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuil Platinum for Thursday, October 8, 2020 will be announced online. The Assam lottery results will be announced on the official Assam lottery website i.e. on assamlotteries.com. Assam lottery offers people to win amazing prizes with amount up to Rs 5 lakh. The first lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm.

Lottery results of 'Assam Future Gentle' lottery has been announced at 12 noon. The result of 'Assam Singam Black' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' lottery will be declared online on the official website at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively today. Assam lottery ticket price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Individuals are advised to visit the official Assam Lottery website and check the lottery results online. Lotteries Now Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. The first prize winner of the Assam lottery will win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. In Assam, the lotteries are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council has said that winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

