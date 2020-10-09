Guwahati, October 3: Assam lottery results for Assam Future Tender lottery, Assam Singam Blue lottery, Assam Kuil Best lottery will be announced online today on the official Assam State Lottery website. Assam lottery results for all the three lotteries in the state can be cehcked at assamlotteries.com. The lottery result for 'Assam Future Tender' has been announced at 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday.

People who have purchased the tickets the three lotteries can visit the website and check if they are lucky enough to win the exciting awards. For Friday, October 9, the lotteries named 'Assam Future Tender', 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be held and results for the same can be viewed on the official website. These lotteries have different names everyday.

The first prize winner will win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries on all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The Assam lotteries are being organised by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. As per the official website of Assam Lottery, the ticket price for all the state lotteries in Assam is Rs 7. Winners who win more than Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results of the lottery. The claim form which the winner is expected to fill is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).