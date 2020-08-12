Guwahati, August 12: Lottery results for all the three state lotteries of Assam lottery for Wednesday will be announced online on the official state lottery website . The Assam lottery is held three times in a day and each lottery has a unique name. People can also check the results of the lucky draw online by visiting the Assam lottery official. On August 12, the Assam lottery results of 'Assam Future Kind' lottery, 'Assam Singam Green' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Gold' lottery will be announced on the official site at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. People have an opportunity to win exciting prizes up to Rs 5 lakhs. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Individuals can try their luck in the state lotteries and check the results online on the official Assam lottery website. The winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh, the second lucky winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the 'Bodoland Territorial Council' in Assam organises the state lotteries. The lucky winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website. As Assam lottery is held daily, the result for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery are announced online daily on Lottery Sambad wesbite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).