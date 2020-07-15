Guwahati, July 15: Assam lottery results for all the three Assam state lotteries that will be held on Wednesday, July 15 online on the official state lottery website . The Assam lottery is held three times in a day. Each day, the Assam lotteries have different names. On Wednesday, the lottery results of 'Assam Future Kind' lottery, 'Assam Singam Green' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Gold' lottery will be announced.

Individuals can try their luck in the state lotteries and check the results online on the official Assam lottery website. The result of 'Assam Future Kind' lottery has been announced at 12 noon, the lottery result of 'Assam Singam Green' will be announced at 5 pm while that of 'Assam Kuil Gold' will be announced at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

The lucky winner who wins the first prize will be awarded Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries for all the days of the week. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the 'Bodoland Territorial Council' in Assam organises and regulates the state lotteries. The lucky winners who win more than Rs 10000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results and is available on the Assam Lottery's official website. As Assam lottery is held daily, the result for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery are announced online daily on Lottery Sambad wesbite.

