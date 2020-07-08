New Delhi, July 8: The Wednesday lottery Sambad results 2020 will be released for Sikkim lottery, West Bengal lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery today. The Sambad lottery results will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in. The Sikkim lottery results are declared at 11:55 am, West Bengal lottery results at 4 pm and Nagaland lottery results at 8 pm respectively. Individuals who have brought the tickets can visit the official website to check results.

Everyday lottery sambad for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland has different names. Today's Sikkim lottery is known as "Dear Cherished Morning". Its result will be declared at 11:55 am. The Wednesday lottery for Nagaland and West Bengal are called "Dear Eagle Evening" and "Dear Banglakshmi Raidak" respectively. All three lottery carries the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. Lucky draw for Kerala lottery "Pournami RN-436" will also be declared today at 3 pm at Lottery Sambad's website. The results are also available on keralalotteries.com. The first winner of Kerala state lottery will be awarded Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is Rs five lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).