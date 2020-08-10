Guwahati, August 10: Assam lottery results for Monday, August 10, will be announced online on the official lottery website today. People who have purchased the lottery tickets for the three lucky draws for Monday are advised to visit the official website and check the results. In Assam, three lotteries are held on a daily basis and these lotteries have unique names. On August 10, the lottery result for 'Assam Future Sincere' lottery, 'Assam Singam Yellow' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Silver' lottery will be announced at 12 noon, 5 om and 8 pm respectively.

The results for the first lucky draw 'Assam Future Sincere' has already been announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result will be announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Assam lotteries give people a chance to win exciting prizes. The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winners who win over Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).