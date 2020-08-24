Guwahati, August 24: Assam lottery results today, i.e. for August 24 will be announced online on the official lottery website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets have an amazing chance to win up to Rs 5 lakh prize money. Individuals can visit the official lottery website and check the Assam lottery results online. Assam lottery is held daily and a total of three lotteries are held on a regular basis. For Monday, the lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ was announced at 12 noon, the results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises the lotteries in Assam. Winners are needed to follow certain rules. Individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

