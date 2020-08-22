Guwahati, August 22: The results of Assam Lotteries for Saturday, i.e. August 22, will be released on the official Assam State Lottery website. Those people who have bought the lottery tickets for Assam Lottery can check the results on website assamlotteries.com. Though the results of Assam Future Tender' have been released at 12 noon, the results for 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be released at 4 pm and 8 pm respectively.

Every day, there are a total of three lotteries that are held in the state every day. The price of lottery tickets in Assam has been kept at Rs 7. The first prize winner in the Assam lottery will get Rs 5 lakh in each category. Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue and Assam Kuil Best on August 21, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Meanwhile, the second prize winner will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and third prize winner will win Rs 10,000. The Assam Lotteries are been organised throughout the week. The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/.

