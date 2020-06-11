Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black, Assam Kuil Platinum on June 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, June 11: The lottery results for the state lotteries of Assam for Friday, June 11, will be announced online on the official Assam lottery website today. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. People who have purchased the Assam lottery tickets are advised to visit the official website and see if they are lucky to win the cash prize. The Assam lottery is held three times daily. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Each day, the Assam lotteries have different names. For Thursday, the 12 noon Assam state lottery is called as 'Assam Future Gentle', the Assam lottery for 5 pm is called as 'Assam Singam Black' while the lottery for 8 pm is called as 'Assam Kuil Platinum'. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

These three lotteries in Assam are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council has laid down a few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

Apart from Assam Lottery, lotteries are also being held in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim. The West Bengal Lottery Result, Nagaland Lottery Result and Sikkim Lottery Result can be checked on Lottery Sambad website.

