Mumbai, April 30: The Bodoland Lottery remains one of Assam's most popular lotteries, offering participants a chance to win exciting prizes in every draw. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, will be announced soon. Draw results are declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the winning ticket numbers shared online for easy access. If you've purchased a ticket for Wednesday’s draw, stay tuned and click here to check the official Bodoland Lottery results!

To view the Bodoland Lottery Result, visit the official platform for the winners' list and ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery Result PDF for April 30, 2025 can be accessed online.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To view the latest Bodoland Lottery Results, visit the official website at bodolotteries.com. Results are declared daily at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM and can be downloaded in PDF format, including the full list of winners and their ticket numbers. You can check today's results or access past draw results easily through the provided links.

While betting and gambling are mostly restricted in India, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Each state runs its own government-regulated lottery, with popular draws such as the Bodoland Lottery, Kerala State Lottery, Sikkim Dear Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery.

These lotteries offer entertainment and a chance to win cash prizes, but LatestLY advises playing responsibly. While winning can be exciting, it’s important to be aware of the risks, avoid scams, and never spend beyond your limits.

