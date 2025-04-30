Kolkata, April 30: Curious to know if your lucky number has hit the mark today? The much-anticipated Kolkata Fatafat Result of April 30, 2025, will be declared in multiple rounds throughout the day. Known for its Satta Matka-style gameplay, the Kolkata FF Result draws thousands of participants who eagerly await each round. With eight "bazis" held at regular intervals, the first result will be out at 10 AM. Players can track the winning numbers on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of April 30 is also given below.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is conducted exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal, under the supervision of local authorities. Unlike traditional lottery formats, this game demands both prediction and skill, as participants try to calculate the right passing record numbers to win. The Kolkata FF Result continues to garner daily attention from locals, with rounds announced every 90 minutes until 8:30 PM. It remains one of the most engaging legal lotteries in the state. Players can check the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below to view today’s winning numbers and stay updated on their chances of winning. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 30, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 690 - - - 5 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players are required to be in Kolkata as Kolkata Fatafat is legally conducted only within the city limits under the supervision of local authorities in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lottery operations are permitted. Other states where government-authorised lotteries are legal include Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, among others. Kolkata FF is distinct from typical lotteries; instead of random ticket draws, players must guess numbers based on patterns and previous results, using what is known as the passing record number. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

This demands analytical thinking and a deep understanding of the game's trends. To assist newcomers, several YouTube tutorials explain the rules and strategies in detail. LatestLY advises players to participate responsibly, as these games involve financial risks and potential consequences.

