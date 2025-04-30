Mumbai, April 30: Meghalaya's traditional lottery game, Shillong Teer, continues to captivate both players and enthusiasts. The Shillong Teer Results of April 30, 2025, will be announced soon, with winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai eagerly awaited. The game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played in two rounds. Round 1 starts at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round shortly after. For those eagerly waiting for the results, the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be available online on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The winning numbers can also be checked in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 30 below.

Participants can check today's Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers for both rounds on these platforms. The Shillong Teer Result is updated promptly after the games conclude, ensuring that players have immediate access to the results. The results, which determine the winning numbers, are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Shillong Teer is a thrilling, legal lottery game that has become a daily highlight for participants in Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer Result on April 30, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for April 30, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, will be announced shortly after the games are completed. Round 1 begins at 10:30 AM, and the results for both rounds are typically available after each round is completed. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for April 30, 2025" to view the results of both rounds. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 36

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 97

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, specifically in Shillong and its surrounding areas. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and is held from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. In this game, participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, and archers shoot arrows at targets. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer is legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and widely enjoyed form of entertainment in the state.

