Western Railway has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview for TGT, AT posts. Eligible candidates who want to appear for walk in interview can appear on April 12, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of WR on wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for interview from April 6 to April 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC Eastern Railway Invites Application for Over 3000 Apprentice Posts at rrcer.com; Check Details Here

Vacancy Details

TGT Hindi- 1 Post

TGT Maths: 1 Post

TGT Science: 1 Post

TGT Sanskrit: 1 Post

TGT Social Science: 1 Post

TGT Physical and Health Education: 1 Post

Computer Science: 1 Post

Assistant Teacher: 4 Posts

Railways Recruitment 2022: Salary details

TGT all subjects - 26,250/-

Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) - 21,250/-

Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have cleared the TET examination will be preferred for the post, while most of the posts require a B.Ed degree. The detailed eligibility criteria for each post are mentioned in the notification available on the official Western Railway website. BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 2187 Posts on bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

Interview venue

The walk in interview will be a part of selection of part time teachers on contract basis. The interview will be conducted at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad from 09:00 hrs onwards on April 12, 2022. Eligible & Willing candidates should report to the Principal, Western Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad,Gujarat, (West Yard Railway Colony).

