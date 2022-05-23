Mumbai, May 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the recruitment to the post of SI (Master, Driver, Work Shop), HC (Master, Engine Driver), HC (Work Shop, Crew).

According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 281 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the official notification and apply on the official site of the BSF on bsf.gov.in. The application process will begin soon. IIT Bombay Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 31 Engineer, Junior Engineer, and Assistant Posts Announced; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For BSF Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply on the official site of the BSF on bsf.gov.in .

. The candidate needs to apply for the post within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Age Limit For BSF Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must be between the age group of 22 to 28 years.

Age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Application Fee For BSF Recruitment 2022:

General Category: Rs. 200

SC/ST/PWD, and Others: No Fee

Candidates must note that in order to apply, one must have the qualification of 10th and 12th passed from a recognized Board. Visit the official website of the BSF regularly for information and updates.

