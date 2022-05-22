Mumbai, May 22: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay recently announced 31 vacancies for Engineers, Junior Engineers, and Assistants. Candidates interested in the same can apply on iitb.ac.in. The application window for IIT Bombay Recruitment will close on June 9, 2022.

The vacancies for IIT Bombay Recruitment 2022 include 1 post of Superintending Engineer and 8 posts of Junior Engineer. However, for the Junior Engineer vacancies, 1 post is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 3 for OBC-NCL, 1 for the EWS category and the remaining 3 are for open category candidates. NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Managerial And Hindi Officer Posts At nhai.gov.in; Check Details Here.

On the other hand, the IIT Bombay has also notified 22 vacancies for the Junior Administrative Assistant post of which 7 are for the SC category, 4 for the ST category, 2 for the EWS category, and 9 posts have been kept for the unreserved category candidates.

Pay details for the IIT Bombay Recruitment posts:

Superintending Engineer (Pay level 13, 123100-215900)

Junior Engineer (Pay level 6, 35400-112400)

Junior Administrative Assistant (Pay level 3, 21700-69100)

Candidates who are interested to know more about the different vacancy posts of IIT Bombay and the eligibility criteria must visit the official site of IIT Bombay at iitb.ac.in and check the careers portal section.

