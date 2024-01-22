Mumbai, January 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January examination yesterday, January 21. The CBSE board is expected to release the provisional answer key of the CTET examination soon. Once released, candidates can check the CTET 2024 exam provisional answer key at ctet.nic.in.

Besides the provisional answer key, the board is also expected to upload scanned images of candidates' OMR sheets. It must be noted that the previous Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination was conducted on August 20. The answer keys, along with the OMR photos, were released on September 15.

Candidates were able to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The CBSE board said that challenges will be reviewed, and if they are accepted by the board, then a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded to the candidates.

It must be noted that nearly 27 lakh candidates registered for the CTET 2024 January examination. This included around 9.58 lakh for the paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh registered for the paper 2 (Class 6-8) examination.

The CBSE board is also expected to provide the marks sheets and certificates of the examination through DigiLocker. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET.

