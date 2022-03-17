Mumbai, March 17: A cyclonic storm called 'Asani’ is brewing over the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean, said the IMD. The cyclone is likely to have landfall in Andaman and Nicobar islands, most likely on 21 March. According to IMD, as the system intensifies on March 20, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will witness light to moderate rainfall, thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places is very likely over parts of the island. While on March 21, there will be light to moderate rainfall, thundershower at most places with isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over the Andaman Islands, added IMD.

The name of the cyclone Asani is given by Sri Lanka. The name roughly translates to wrath in Sinhala. The system, however, is unlike to turn into a cyclone of high intensity. As per the new list of cyclones, which was announced in April 2020, has a total of 13 cyclone names each for the 13 member countries, taking the total number of cyclone names to 169. The new list of tropical cyclone names was adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020. Cyclone Asani: Season’s First Cyclonic Storm Set To Hit Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 21.

Considering the intensity of the cyclone, fishermen are advised not to venture into the seas around the Andaman & Nicobar Islands till March 21. The storm will continue to track north-northwestwards and reach Bangladesh and the adjoining Myanmar coast by Wednesday, March 23.

