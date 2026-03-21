Mumbai, March 21: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has officially activated the mock test link for the upcoming CEPTAM 2026 Tier I examination. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on March 23 can now access the practice portal on the official website, drdo.gov.in. The mock test is designed to familiarise aspirants with the digital interface and the new time-bound sectional format introduced for this recruitment cycle.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam Pattern and Negative Marking

The Tier I examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, with a maximum score of 150 marks. Candidates will be allotted a total of 120 minutes to complete the paper. The exam will be available in both Hindi and English. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026 Released at drdo.gov.in.

Crucially, DRDO has implemented a negative marking scheme for this session. For every incorrect answer in the Tier I and Tier II (Part II) CBT, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Candidates are advised to exercise caution and precision, as each correct response carries exactly one mark.

New Time-Bound Sectional Format for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam

In a significant update to the examination structure, all sections of the question paper are now time-bound. The paper is divided into multiple segments, each with a specific allotted duration. Once the timer for a particular section expires, that section will be automatically locked and submitted, and the next segment will appear on the screen. Candidates will not be able to return to a locked section, necessitating efficient time management across all subjects.

How to Access the Official Mock Test

To assist candidates in preparing for these structural changes, DRDO has provided a direct path to the mock test:

Navigate to the official DRDO website at drdo.gov.in.

Locate and click on the link titled "DRDO CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 exam mock test".

On the redirected page, enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to begin the practice session. Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 Out at results.gbshsegoa.net, 92.9% Students Pass Class 12 Exams.

Final Preparations and Admit Cards for the March 23 Exam

As the exam date of March 23 approaches, candidates are urged to verify the details on their admit cards, including the designated test centre and reporting time. The CEPTAM (Centre for Personnel Talent Management) remains the nodal agency for this recruitment, which aims to fill various technical and administrative positions within the premier defence research organisation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (drdo.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).